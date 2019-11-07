A look at why Beto O’rourke dropped out of presidential race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- As we near the 2020 Presidential Election we go over an analysis on what led to El Paso’s Beto O’Rourke to drop out of the Democratic race.

UTEP professor and KTSM political expert Dr. Richard Pineda said Beto’s momentum wasn’t keeping up with the pace to continue in the race.

As we reported, the former Congressman announced his drop out on Twitter on Friday.

Before pulling out of the race, O’Rourke’s numbers consistently dropped in the polls.

Dr. Pineda explained how momentum and its affect on polling is the key for candidates to get into each nationally televised democratic debate.

Another factor, according to Dr. Pineda, money raised compared to the cost to continue running the campaigns.

“I imagine the conversation was tied to essentially two factors, the momentum starting to slow down and the fact that money was slowing down,” Dr. Pineda said. “The indication of the burn rate was too much money, not enough money coming in, you would hit a negative point within a certain window and that would be problematic.”

O’Rourke’s next plans are unclear for now, but Dr. Pineda said it would be interesting to see if he plays a role locally in El Paso’s 2020 mayoral election by taking a stand behind one of the potential candidates.

Ten candidates so far have qualified for the next democratic debate. That will be held November 20 in Georgia.