A local moving company shares how it’s handling the COVID crisis

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Being a mover during a pandemic can be scary when you’re constantly in and out of different homes. Two Men and A Truck Moving Company, explained to KTSM how they’ve had to adapt to work while staying safe from the pandemic.

The company first opened its doors for its services at the beginning of March, right when the pandemic began to affect El Paso and was forced to adapt fast.

“Something like that can shut any business down and one thing we’ve learned is that we can adapt and that’s one thing that we know about El Paso is that they know how to adapt as well,” said Juan Gallegos the President of the El Paso Branch.

TMOT showed KTSM some of the precautions they’ve taken.

“We have our alcohol spray bottles here and we spray down the whole truck, front to back and all the equipment all the pads… Every single inch of this truck needs to be sanitized before and after every job,” said professional mover Andrew Davis.

Mover Austin Earb added the clients can watch the safety measures for themselves.

‘When we load up, we sanitize, when we unload we sanitize so on a typical move the customer should see us sanitize twice,” said Earb.

Gallegos even explained they have a plan in place if an employee begins to show symptoms of the virus.

“We’ll follow the CDC’s recommendations that we go into quarantine and wait to see if we do continue with high fever and if that happens then we go in for testing,” Gallegos explained.

