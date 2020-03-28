A Local dealership offers “Essential Errand Running Service, for seniors and those with underlying health conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Giles Volvo Cars of El Paso and its team members will be providing an Essential Errand Running Service for El Paso seniors and those with underlying health issues.

The Service will provide, grocery shopping, pharmacy runs and any essential errand that must be done out side of the house.

The decision of the company was made to help those most venerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are the most vulnerable and many are in desperate need of a helping hand. We are here to help,” said General Manager of Giles Volvo Cars El Paso, Ray Cox.

“Now more than ever, we feel it is our obligation to help,” he explained.

Cox told KTSM, the original idea came from their base in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“Giles auto group is based in Lafayette and they’ve done the exact same thing there and they’ve got a great response and so we just wanted to carry that through and do that here in El Paso,” explained Cox.

“We haven’t been here nearly as long as they’ve been in Lafayette but we’re very excited to get started in helping our community and giving back where we can,” said Cox.

The service will be available Monday – Friday from 8:30am to 6pm, until April 12th.