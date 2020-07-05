A large heatwave is expected to warm the southwest up as we inch closer to mid-July

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland has already seen plenty of triple-digit days throughout the last two months, and National Meteorologist expl ains , more above average days area ahead for July.

As dry heat continues the flow through the southwestern area of the country, it poses a higher threat for additional wildfires that have already caused trouble throughout New Mexico and Arizona.

According to AccuWeather, the main Jetstream located north of the U.S. and Canada that provides high speeds of air in our atmosphere will dip lower into the southwest area.

As the Jetstream flattens out, it will allow heat in the southwest push towards the east after the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

“In the pattern for the middle part of July, we expect routine highs in the middle 90s to near 100 F for much of the High Plains and eastern slopes of the Rockies, including Denver,” according to Meteorologist Tyler Roys, who is a member of AccuWeather’s Long-Range Team.