All the tacos have at least an ounce of meat, incredibly filling

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Taco Avocat is not your typical Mexican fast-food restaurant, according to owner Jacob Cryderman.

Cryderman was a pilot, but because of a health concern decided to focus more on his eating habits. That led to the opening of Taco Avocat, a healthy, modern fast food concept.

Their menu consist of high-end, gluten free and sugar-free fast food.

Taco Avocat specializes in rolled tacos, chips and dips. There are eight rolled tacos that include brisket, chicken, pork and a vegan option of potato.

If you’re in the mood for chips, Taco Avocat offers sweet potato, potato or tortilla.

The restaurant offers these dips to choose from: queso, guacamole and buffalo dip.

Cryderman believes giving back to the community as well, by feeding multiple organizations in the Sun City, including to teachers, high school sports teams and members of the military.

Taco Avocat is located at 2114 N. Zaragoza Rd., B-6, El Paso 79938.