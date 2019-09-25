A former client of the local groomer arrested on animal cruelty charge, speaks out

Luis Vargas, the owner of Karlu grooming in central El Paso was arrested after one of his clients pets died after using his services. One former customer of Karlu told KTSM this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Lisa Vasquez was a loyal client of Vargas and told KTSM she never had an issue with her dogs at the business, until Vargas hired a helper.

“I started noticing that my dogs didn’t want to go over there but you don’t really pay attention to it,” said Vasquez.

According to Vasquez her late dog, Goliath suffered from an injured leg after she picked him up from Karlus.

After taking Goliath to the vet it was then discovered that his ligament had been torn after the fur around his paws were trimmed. Goliath died before he could receive surgery.

“He didn’t have any broken bones that he told me of but he has a torn ligament, and he asked me if he could do surgery on him and he told me that he was about to start prepping him and he just passed, he just went limp,” said Vasquez.

A similar incident to the most recent death of an 11-month-old husky.

According to police the husky was found limp after being picked up form the shop and was immediately taken to a vet where the animal died.

KTSM reached out to Vargas lawyers and they said they have yet to receive the police report. Vargas is currently out on bail.