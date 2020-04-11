EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the City of El Paso Saturday, bringing the number of total cases in the city to 269, no new deaths were reported.

According to the City, 56 people are now hospitalized with the virus and 22 are in the ICU, seven of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

“The number of cases has increased and will continue increasing, but we are grateful that we did not have to report any deaths today and we remain hopeful that the community heeds our warnings to please stay home and not go out unless absolutely essential,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

“Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, is a day that would typically involve large gatherings at parks or in homes; but we implore the community to heed our warnings and not get together. Even if you think you are healthy, you may still be a carrier and not have symptoms. A complete disregard for the seriousness of this virus might put your loved ones in peril.”

