EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Socorro

Franklin

26

66

Coronado

Pebble Hills

38

58

Bowie

(13) Burges

40

72

(19) Chapin

El Paso High

86

25

Austin

(25) Andress

61

78

El Dorado

Parkland

39

35



TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Canutillo

Bel Air

36

42

(15) Mt. View

San Elizario

29

40

YWLA

Riverside

18

63

Ysleta

Del Valle

51

50

Hanks

Horizon

66

28



BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Canutillo

Bel Air

50

44

El Dorado

Parkland

45

46

Montwood

(22) Americas

31

47

Franklin

Socorro

66

27

(13) Chapin

El Paso High

78

53

Austin

Andress

21

101



TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Eastlake

Eastwood

32

44

Bowie

Burges

38

49

Fabens

San Elizario

42

49

Hanks

Horizon

62

66

