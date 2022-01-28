EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Socorro
Franklin
|26
66
|Coronado
Pebble Hills
|38
58
|Bowie
(13) Burges
|40
72
|(19) Chapin
El Paso High
|86
25
|Austin
(25) Andress
|61
78
|El Dorado
Parkland
|39
35
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Canutillo
Bel Air
|36
42
|(15) Mt. View
San Elizario
|29
40
|YWLA
Riverside
|18
63
|Ysleta
Del Valle
|51
50
|Hanks
Horizon
|66
28
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Canutillo
Bel Air
|50
44
|El Dorado
Parkland
|45
46
|Montwood
(22) Americas
|31
47
|Franklin
Socorro
|66
27
|(13) Chapin
El Paso High
|78
53
|Austin
Andress
|21
101
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Eastlake
Eastwood
|32
44
|Bowie
Burges
|38
49
|Fabens
San Elizario
|42
49
|Hanks
Horizon
|62
66
