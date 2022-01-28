EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to 9 Overtime on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TEAMSCORETEAM SCORE
Socorro
Franklin
26
66
Coronado
Pebble Hills
38
58
Bowie
(13) Burges
40
72
(19) Chapin
El Paso High
86
25
Austin
(25) Andress
61
78
El Dorado
Parkland
39
35
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Canutillo
Bel Air
36
42
(15) Mt. View
San Elizario
29
40
YWLA
Riverside
18
63
Ysleta
Del Valle
51
50
Hanks
Horizon
66
28

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Canutillo
Bel Air
50
44
El Dorado
Parkland
45
46
Montwood
(22) Americas
31
47
Franklin
Socorro
66
27
(13) Chapin
El Paso High
78
53
Austin
Andress
21
101
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Eastlake
Eastwood
32
44
Bowie
Burges
38
49
Fabens
San Elizario
42
49
Hanks
Horizon
62
66
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 