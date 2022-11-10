EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first week of playoffs for Texas high school football is finally here. Nine games will take place on Thursday night. Nine more games will continue on Friday night.

Thursday Nov. 10, 2022
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Abilene Cooper42El Paso7
Andress13Abilene Wylie41
Andrews21Mountain View
Austin0Seminole
AbileneIrvin0
Del ValleBrownwood14
Big SpringFranklin
RiversideMidland Legacy
Amarillo Palo Duro
Canutillo
Friday, Nov 12, 2022
TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Pebble HillsSan Angelo Central
PermianEastwood
EastlakeAmarillo
FrenshipParkland
Bel AirYsleta
Lubbock Amarillo Tascosa
ChapinBowie
Wichita Falls RiderLubbock Estacado
Rio Rancho
Centennial