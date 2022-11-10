EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first week of playoffs for Texas high school football is finally here. Nine games will take place on Thursday night. Nine more games will continue on Friday night.
|Thursday Nov. 10, 2022
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Abilene Cooper
|42
|El Paso
|7
|Andress
|13
|Abilene Wylie
|41
|Andrews
|21
|Mountain View
|Austin
|0
|Seminole
|Abilene
|Irvin
|0
|Del Valle
|Brownwood
|14
|Big Spring
|Franklin
|Riverside
|Midland Legacy
|Amarillo Palo Duro
|Canutillo
|Friday, Nov 12, 2022
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Pebble Hills
|San Angelo Central
|Permian
|Eastwood
|Eastlake
|Amarillo
|Frenship
|Parkland
|Bel Air
|Ysleta
|Lubbock
|Amarillo Tascosa
|Chapin
|Bowie
|Wichita Falls Rider
|Lubbock Estacado
|Rio Rancho
|Centennial