96-year-old Las Cruces veteran flies in open-cockpit plane

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A non-profit, Dream Flights, is giving world war two veterans across the country rides on airplanes, a dream for many of them.

Tuesday morning, it was a Las Cruces veteran from Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces who got to fly.

The flights are a way to honor WW2 veterans for their service.

96-year-old John Bloom, a Las Cruces native, flew on an open-cockpit plane for about 20 minutes.

Bloom said he could see the Organ mountain, the high school, and even his old house from above.

The free flights are made possible by Dream Flights, which is hoping to fly more than a thousand veterans in a two month period.

“It was a bit overwhelming. I feel very undeserving having never even been close to combat in world war two,” said John Bloom.

Next on his bucket list, Bloom wants to go on a cruise ship.

