92 new COVID-19 cases reported, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso Department of Health reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, which occurred over a period of about one month.

All four patients had underlying health conditions and include one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s and one man and one woman in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 92 news cases, as well as 10 additional cases, that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Week 12. We are currently in CDC Week 13.

There are 2,051 active cases, with 183 hospitalized, 59 in the ICU and 42 on ventilators.

Health officials said that 124,503 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.

