‘915 Chuco Week’ kicks off Friday, encourages El Pasoans to shop local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Friday, a week-long extravaganza will commence that will celebrate El Pasoans shopping local.



Chuco Relic and Buy El Paso are presenting 915 Chuco Week which begins Friday, September 10, and ends on Sunday, September 19.



El Pasoans are being encouraged to visit any of the 100 participating local businesses that are offering special Chuco Week discounts and can win exciting prizes.



“9/15 Day is like our Valentine’s,” said Chelsie Evaldi, owner of Chuco Relic. “We love El Paso every day, but this week is extra special. The goal is to celebrate El Paso, encourage people to try new places, support local, and more importantly, love on our city.”

Chuco Relic partnered with BBB Paso del Norte’s Buy El Paso to feature businesses in every El Paso region during 915 Chuco Week.

“When Chuco Relic asked Buy El Paso to partner in 915 Chuco Week, we were excited to share many of the local businesses who have participated with Buy El Paso,” said Marybeth Stevens, President of BBB Paso del Norte. “We wanted local businesses to be featured from all of the areas of El Paso – Upper Valley, West, Downtown, Central, Lower Valley, Northeast, East, and the Far East.” 915 Chuco Week also features online businesses who do not have a brick-and-mortar location.

If you’d like to participate in 915 Chuco Week and get exclusive discounts, you can stop by any three Chuco Relic locations to retrieve a 915 Chuco Week booklet. Then, present the booklet at participating businesses and collect 915 Chuco Week stickers.



At the end of the week, participants can take the booklet filled with stickers back to the Central Chuco Relic located at 3750 Gateway Blvd. East and claim your prize.

For prizes and more information, visit www.915ChucoWeek.com.



