EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses within El Paso come together for 915 Day in order to celebrate 915 Chuco Fiesta.

Chuco Relic, Buy El Paso and Raiz Federal Credit Union are presenting 915 Chuco Fiesta, which celebrates El Paso and local shopping.

The event will start on Sep. 4, and will end on Sep. 14. El Paso residents are encouraged to visit any of the 100 participating business that are offering a 15 % discount in regards to the holiday. Residents also have the chance to win prizes.

“The goal is to celebrate El Paso by encouraging our community to support local and try out new businesses.”

Chuco Relic owner Chelsie Evaldi

According to Chuco Relic, they have partnered with BBB El Paso’s Buy El Paso and Raiz Federal Credit Union in order to feature businesses throughout El Paso during 915 Chuco Fiesta. To participate in the event, residents can stop by any of the three Chuco Relic locations to receive a 915 Chuco Fiesta card. Residents can then present the card to participating businesses and collect Fiesta stickers. At the end of the week, participants can take the card filled with stickers back to Chuco Relic Central in order to claim prizes.

For more information you can visit: www.915ChucoWeek.com

