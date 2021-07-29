91 percent of Gen Z in El Paso in debt, analysis finds

If you have high-interest consumer debt, getting control of your money in the new year might sound overwhelming – but it doesn’t have to be.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The ubiquity of debt in the United States is not escaping younger Americans, a new analysis reports.

In El Paso, 91% of Gen Z in El Paso with a credit report are in debt. The percentage of Gen Z in El Paso is slightly higher than the national average, which is 85% with an average balance of $9,176.

Lending Tree examined more than 3 million anonymized credit reports from users in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan cities to identify the differences in generational differences in debt, as well as debt balances across the country.

The analysis found that a large proportion of the Borderland population — spanning multiple generations — is burdened by debt.

In El Paso, 55.6% of people have credit card debt; 40% have auto loan debt; and 22% have student loan debt.

The report found that debt among Gen Z people in some metro areas is more common. El Paso, for example, ranked second when it comes to Gen Z most likely to have non-mortgage debt.

Lending Tree broke down median non-mortgage debt by generation in El Paso:

Gen Z $9483

Millennials $29,586

Gen X $44,180

Boomers $30,869

