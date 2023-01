EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl received medical treatment after being shot twice Friday night in Ciudad Juarez.

According to our news partners across the border, two armed suspects arrived at a home in South Juarez reportedly looking for an individual. During the shooting, a 9-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment however the suspects are still at large.

No further information has been reported.