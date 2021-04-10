9 new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 147 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported nine new COVID-related deaths on Saturday. The deaths occurred over a period of nearly nine months.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s, one man and one woman in their 70s, one man and one woman in their 80s and one man and one woman in their 90s.

The Health Department also reported 147 new cases, as well as eight additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47 and (2021 Weeks) 13 and 14. We are currently in CDC Week 14.

There are 2,350 active cases, with 160 hospitalized, 51 in the ICU and 31 on ventilators. According to health officials, 126,193 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 45 percent of El Pasoans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 28 percent have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, 36 percent of Texans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 22.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit epstrong.org. For more information on vaccines in Texas, visit the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

