9 COVID-19 related deaths, 85 new cases reported in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths and 85 new cases along with 38 additional cases on Friday.

These numbers bring our total death toll up to 461, and the total number of confirmed cases to 21,458.

According to a release, all nine patients had underlying conditions.

They include:

1 male in his 40s

2 males in their 50s

2 females in their 60s

1 male in his 70s

2 males in their 80s

1 female in her 80s

So far the borderland has 2,757 active cases and 18,122 patients designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data in El Paso, click here.