EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is honoring those who lost their lives this Saturday.

The 2022 Borderland 100 Club 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on Saturday, Sep. 10. There will be onsite registration at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremony is said to start at 8 a.m. The climbing will start at 8:30 a.m. and will end around 12 p.m. The event will be held at Southwest University Ballpark, 1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, TX.

The event encompasses 110 flights of stairs and will symbolize the route taken by 343 members of the FDNY who were killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Each NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is said to complete the fallen firefighters’ journey. These events help sustain NFFF counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who succumb to line-of-duty deaths.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are held throughout September, with the majority of them taking place on Sep. 10 or Sep. 11.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.