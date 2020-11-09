899 new cases, 7 additional virus related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Heath announced 899 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional virus related deaths Monday morning.

The total number of cases in El Paso County stands at 64,158 cases and 26,935 of those being reported as active.

Data shows 1,028 patients are hospitalized with the virus and 304 patients in the ICU.

As of today, 36,193 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 cases, click here.

A reminder, El Paso County remains under lock down, that order set to be lifted on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.