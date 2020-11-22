843 new COVID cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health officials reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths so far to 855, with at least 430 deaths still under investigation as of Saturday.

The latest deaths include a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, both had underlying health conditions according to City officials.

As of Sunday, there were 1,039 people hospitalized, 308 in ICU and 203 of those are on ventilators.

The City also reported 843 new cases Sunday and 45 additional cases from the State’s delayed reporting.

There are now 81,179 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 35,963 of those — 44.3 percent — are considered active cases.

Officials continue to urge the public to rethink their Thanksgiving plans and opt for safer options such as Zoom Thanksgiving dinners to stop the spread of the virus.