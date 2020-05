EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso reported eight new COVID-19 deaths as the number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso increased by 68 Wednesday morning.

There are now 2,461 cases and 68 deaths in the El Paso area, according to the City’s data page. The page does not have any details on the eight fatal cases.

The latest update shows 1,385 people have recovered, leaving 1,008 cases still active. Of those cases, 110 are in the hospital, 65 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.