Editor’s note: El Paso Police initially listed the baby’s age as eight months old. They have since corrected it to 20-months-old.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm a 20-month-old baby was killed in a crash in Central El Paso Tuesday when the child’s father accidentally ran over them.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lincoln in Central El Paso. Police say 20-year-old Bryan Eduardo Acosta Rodriguez left the house in a 1998 GMC Cargo van but returned because he’d left something behind.

When Acosta Rodriguez returned, his wife came to meet him and give him the forgotten item. At some point during the exchange, police say the couple’s toddler exited the home. Rodriguez drove off, inadvertently running over the baby.

Police say Rodriguez immediately called 911 for help and began rendering aid to the baby. The child was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is the 80th traffic-related fatality of 2023, compared with 72 at this time last year.