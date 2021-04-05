78-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree at Album Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 78-year-old woman died after crashing into a tree at Album Park on Thursday morning.

The El Paso Police Department said Estela Romano was killed in the single-vehicle crash that happened at about 9:22 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators with EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit said that Romano was eastbound at the 10100 block of Lockerbie Avenue where the street begins to curve north and change to Orkney Road. Romano failed to negotiate the curve and drove straight, driving over the curb and onto the grounds of Album Park. According to witnesses, Romano’s Honda Accord did not appear to slow as it continued to travel east through the park, ultimately crashing into a tree. Romano was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was transported to Del Sol Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigators are working to determine contributing factors in the collision.

This is the 15th traffic fatality of 2021, compared to 21 this time last year.