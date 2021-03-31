78-year-old man dies in Northeast car crash

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 78-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit (STI) said that Juan Estrada died on Tuesday afternoon in the crash that happened at the 5700 block of Railroad Drive.

The afternoon accident caused a six-hour road closure off of Railroad Dr.

Officers were called to 5700 Railroad just before 1:30 p.m. on a collision involving two vehicles. Investigators learned that Estrada was driving southbound on Railroad in the right lane when a 69-year-old driver was traveling in the left lane at a slow pace in an 2008 F250.

The driver is a member of a construction crew in the area, who was in the process of shutting down the left lane.

Estrada passed the driver and suddenly veered into the left lane, striking the F250, according to EPPD.

Estrada suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and had to be extricated from the 2000 Honda Passport he was driving. Estrada’s passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both were transported to University Medical Center, where Estrada died of his injuries. The driver of the F250 was not injured.

This is the 14th traffic fatality of 2021 has been registered compared to 21 this time last year.