EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 75-year-old man was found guilty of two counts of intoxication manslaughter Tuesday, Feb. 7 in connection with a wrong-way crash along Loop 375 back in 2019.

Martinez was accused of driving the wrong way on Loop 375 Westbound near Bowie High School in December 2019 and crashing head-on into a car driven by 25-year-old Elide Garcia. Garcia and her 6-year-old son, Jose Luis Wences, were killed in the crash. A passenger in Garcia’s car also suffered serious injuries.

The jury will now decide Martinez’s sentence.