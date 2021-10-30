7 UTEP cross country athletes earn All-Conference USA honors

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KTSM) – The UTEP cross country men’s and women’s team finished in fifth place at the 2021 Conference USA Championships, Saturday, at Frank Liske Park hosted by Charlotte. Seven cross country athletes from UTEP earned all-conference honors at the championship.

Rodgers Korir and Ruth Jerubet earned All-C-USA first-team honors after finishing as the top UTEP cross country athletes. Carolyne Chepkosgei was honored to the second team, while Kenneth Talavera, Titus Cheruiyot, Maxwell Kipkosgei, and Gabriel Armijo were third-team honorees.

Kipkosgei was recognized as the C-USA Freshman of the Meet.

“I am proud of the way both the UTEP teams competed today,” said Paul Ereng, UTEP head coach. “Both teams finished fifth. Rodgers Korir led the men by finishing fourth and Ruth Jerubet in fifth in the women’s race. We had seven students receive all-conference honors. Five with the men and two on the women’s side. Maxwell Kipkosgei was the conference freshman of the year, which we are very proud of him.”

Korir (24:09.5) finished in fourth place overall out of 85 competitors, while Jerubet (21:08.5) placed fifth out of 98 competitors. Charlotte’s Paul Arredondo won the men’s individual crown (23:43.5), while Rice’s Grace Forbes won the women’s individual title (20:24.0).

Middle Tennessee swept the team titles.

The UTEP men’s team finished with 79 points in the 8k event, behind Rice (71), North Texas (66), Charlotte (55) and Middle Tennessee (54).

The women tallied 151 points in the 6K race, behind Southern Miss (125), Rice (78), Charlotte (64) and Middle Tennessee (39).

Talavera (16th, 24;44.4), Cheruiyot (18th, 24:47.0), Kipkosgei (20th, 24:50.6), Armijo (21st, 24:55.8), Juan Olmos (29th, 25:16.1), Yusuf Mohamud (33rd, personal-best 25:30.9) and Michael Sims (39th, 26:00.5) rounded out the finishers on the men’s side.

Chepkosgei (10th, 21:33.1), Karoline Daland (22:21.3), Joan Kimaiyo (35th, personal-best 22:45.5), Valerie Ovalles (73rd, personal-best 24:40.6) and Jacquilyn Orozco (81st, 25:09.2) rounded out the women’s side.

The UTEP cross country team will compete in the 2021 NCAA Mountain Regionals in Provo, Utah, November 12.

