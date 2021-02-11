7 El Paso schools nominated for Blue Ribbon honors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seven El Paso public schools have been nominated for the 2021 National Blue Ribbon honor.

The nominated El Paso schools for 2021 include the following:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools

Hawkins Elementary – El Paso ISD

Lamar Elementary – El Paso ISD

Ramona Elementary – Ysleta ISD

Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools

Clendenin Elementary – El Paso ISD

Mitzi Bond Elementary – El Paso ISD

South Loop Elementary – Ysleta ISD

Vista Hills Elementary – Ysleta ISD

The schools, along with with 19 other Texas schools, will now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the U.S. Department of Education. National award winners will be announced in September of 2021. Schools that receive the designation are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program, created in 1982, recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that have high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations.

Public schools in Texas are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments. Each nominated school has an economically disadvantaged population of 25 percent or more.

“These 26 schools exemplify academic excellence, and I thank the teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents for their outstanding work,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “We have a responsibility to ensure that every Texas student graduates with the knowledge to succeed in college or a career, which is why last session we passed transformative legislation to invest more money into our classrooms and give our teachers a pay raise. This session we will build on these accomplishments to ensure that every Texas student receives a quality education regardless of their zip code.”