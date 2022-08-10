SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – Charging stations for electric vehicles could be coming to rural and low to moderate-income areas in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has $6 million to distribute to any public, private, or tribal business interested in owning and maintaining an Electric Vehicle (EVCS) Charging Station in prioritized areas.

The funds are available through an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Grant provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The proposed charging station projects will address equity and cost-effectiveness where the EVCS will be located.

The EVCS site must be accessible to the public and any State Fleet Vehicle for use 24-hours per day and seven days per week, have dusk to dawn lighting, and be within a short walking distance, not to exceed a quarter mile to retail or service establishments.

In their proposals, applicants must take into consideration equity, recreational access, cost effectiveness, operation, and maintenance of EVCS, address geographic diversity of EVCS in rural areas, and Justice 40 issues https://www.whitehouse.gov/environmentaljustice/justice40/ . This grant program will prioritize rural locations, low and moderate-income areas of our state, and help in alleviating economic and racial disparities.

The State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds were appropriated to the NMDOT through House Bill 2 in the 2021 Second Special Session for planning, engineering services, design, and installation of electric vehicle direct current fast charging stations across New Mexico.

The application acceptance period begins Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, and the deadline to submit proposals is 11:59 p.m. local standard time Aug. 30, 2022.

Grant application and policy may be located at https://www.dot.nm.gov/, under the tab titled “Upcoming Events”. NMDOT will only accept applications electronically and proposals must be submitted via email to Paul.Montoya@state.nm.us.

