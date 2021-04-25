69 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported just 69 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.

Health officials say there are 2,382 active cases of COVID-19 in El Paso and 128,347 people have recovered from the virus. There are currently 171 patients hospitalized, 50 in ICU and 30 on ventilators.

The City’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 60.6 percent of El Pasoans are partially vaccinated and 38.5 percent are fully vaccinated. El Paso will host several walk-up vaccination clinics this week for those needing to get vaccinated.

