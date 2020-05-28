68-year-old El Paso man recovers from COVID-19 after 47-day battle

Breaking News
KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is celebrating the recovery of a 68-year-old El Paso man who has been fighting off the COVID-19 virus for 47 days.

Staff at the hospital held a celebration for Roberto Mata. Nurses, doctors, and other staff lined the hallways and cheered Mr. Mata out to this family who were holding signs and were anxiously awaiting to see their dad.

Officials said it was an emotional moment for the entire family and for the team of healthcare providers who were able to see Mr. Mata’s recovery over the past few weeks.

According to hospital officials, Mr. Mata was transferred via ambulance to The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus Inpatient Rehabilitation to continue his healing and receive rehabilitation therapy.

The son of Roberto Mata thanked staff for their hard work in helping his father during his recovery from COVID-19.

