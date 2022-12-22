EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso.

According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow Lawn. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a maroon and brown flannel shirt, a brown leather vest, black jeans and brown boots. Police also share that Wilson has been diagnosed with dementia and has had several heart surgeries.

Wilson reportedly lives in Arkansas and was visiting family in El Paso, TX. If seen, you can call police at 915-832-4400.