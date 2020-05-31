60 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday as hospitalization rates begin to slow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time in five days, the City of El Paso is reporting no new deaths from the COVID-19 virus Sunday. The number of deaths in the county stands at 78.

City Department of Public Health officials is reporting 60 additional positive virus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,764.

Overall, the number of people in the hospital is showing a slowing trend over the last couple of days. As of Sunday, there were 103 people hospitalized with the virus, the lowest number in nearly two weeks when the hospitalization rate jumped into the 100s from just 77. In addition to the hospitalizations, there are 54 patients in ICU, and 31 of those are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is still at an all-time high level.

There are currently 1,068 active cases and 1,618 cases in El Paso considered recovered.

Positive virus cases at the Rogelio Sanchez Unit State Jail facility in Far East El Paso make up a large number of the increase in cases. As of Sunday morning, the number of infected inmates has grown to 245, with 39 recovered. They’re also reporting 11 employees with an active COVID-19 case and eight recovered employees.