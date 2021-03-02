6-year-old killed in Central El Paso shooting; uncle charged with not securing firearm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 46-year-old man from Denver was charged with making a firearm accessible to a child after his 6-year-old nephew was shot and killed in Central El Paso on Friday night.

Xavier Deon Ford was charged with making a firearm accessible to a child; however, he is not in custody at this time and will be booked at a later date, according to the El Paso Police Department.

On Friday, police responded to a home at the 1900 block of Detroit Avenue in Central El Paso at about 8 p.m., and found 6-year-old Qualal Young, of Denver, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit learned the child’s father and uncle, Ford, were outside of the residence during the time of the shooting, while Qualal and his 13-year-old brother were inside the home.

Detectives continue to investigate the level of the 13-year-old’s involvement at this time.