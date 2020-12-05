6 Providence physicians named to Super Doctors list

EL PASO, Texas — Six doctors with Providence Medical Partners have been named to the El Paso Super Doctors list, being recognized as top doctors in El Paso for 2020. This prestigious honor is only awarded to five percent of the region’s active physicians.

The physicians receiving the 2020 Super Doctors recognition are Dr. Thomas Alost, orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Gregory Misenhimer, orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Richard Westbrook, orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Brion Gluck, obstetrician/gynecologist, Dr. Abraham Gonzalez, cardiologist, and Dr. Richard Farnam, urologic gynecologist.

“We are incredibly proud to see so many of our physicians be recognized and named to this prestigious list,” said Anthony Lich, Senior Regional Director Physician Operations/ Business Development for Tenet Physician Resources-El Paso. “This recognition is a true testament to the impact these physicians make in the lives of their patients and within the El Paso community. We are fortunate to have so many physicians with top talents in various specialties committed to making a difference.”

As part of the Super Doctors selection process, physicians are evaluated through a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a survey of doctors, independent evaluation of candidates by a research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area, and a good-standing and disciplinary check.