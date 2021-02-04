2 new virus deaths in Doña Ana County, 94 new cases

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths and 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths include two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 70’s. One of the men was hospitalized and the other man had underlying conditions.

Statewide, health officials reported 17 deaths and 565 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,355, and confirmed cases to 176,211.

Otero County had 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 472 new cases at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility. Otero County has confirmed a total of 2,943 COVID-19 cases.

Lincoln County had two new cases confirming a total of 1,456 for the county.

For daily COVID-19 data from the New Mexico Department of Health, click here.