6 months of rental assistance available for some El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Renters in El Paso may be eligible for up to six months of future rent assistance through the Texas Home Program and Under One Roof, a local non-profit established through the El Paso Apartment Association.

Tenants renting an apartment, duplex, or other property where they pay rent may apply for up to six months of rent. To qualify, your household income must be at or below 80 percent of the Adjusted Median Family Income and have lost income due to COVID-19. Payments will be made directly to landlords.

“Many rental assistance programs have ended temporarily with the close of 2020. I am confident that with the new federal legislation recently enacted, we will see additional rental assistance programs available at the city and county level. In the meantime, our program is funded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and we have funds available potentially up until September 2021.” said Scott Lynch, Executive Director of the El Paso Apartment Association.

The application and detailed information are available at EPAA.org.