EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus.

Courtesy of TTUHSC El Paso

The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC El Paso is the only El Paso university that holds a white coat ceremony for nursing students. Students also received coats and stethoscopes students which were provided by generous donors and alumni.



The ceremony featured the reciting of the student oath, the presentation of white coats to each nursing student and a keynote address. The observance is meant to emphasize the combination of compassion and scientific excellence the new students will embrace as they pursue their nursing degrees.