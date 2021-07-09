54 firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It took 19 units and 54 firefighters from the El Paso Fire Department to knock down a condition 4 fire at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso early Friday morning.

The fire happened at the 8700 block of Dyer Street at around 3 a.m.

According to the fire department, 12 apartment units were affected by the fire and 10 residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

