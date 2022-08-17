EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with DKMS the world’s largest collection of blood stem cell donor, to host a registration drive to identify potential donors for 5-year-old, Dak Lopez.

Dak has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and has since been spending weeks in the hospital. It is said that his best chance for a cure is to find a matching donor in order to have a bone marrow/blood stem cell transplant.

The drive will take place at Fire Station 5-400 Revere St. from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022. During the time of the event, potential donors will be asked to register and will be swabbed from the inside of the mouth to gather a sample. If donors are not a match for Dak, they can still donate to other patients.

The City of El Paso asks for anyone that is in good health and between the ages of 18-55, is encouraged to attend the drive and join the donor pool. Anyone who cannot attend the drive can register online by ordering a free swab kit at dkms.org/dak.

For more information about the Fire Department, residents are encouraged to visit elpasofire.org.

