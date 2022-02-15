EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say two children and a woman were sent to the hospital after an afternoon crash on I-10 West, near the Horizon exit.

According to the EPCSO, the five vehicle wreck happened around 3:30 p.m., as Deputies were sent to I-10 West at mile marker 36, near the Horizon exit.

Once on the scene, emergency crews transported two children and an adult female to an area hospital with minor injuries.

EPCSO officials say I-10 West mile marker 36 is currently closed, with traffic diverted to the Horizon Exit on to Gateway West.

