5 rescued from border canal by EPFD overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team rescued five people from a canal in two separate incidents overnight.

The first reports came in around 11:25 p.m. at Loop 375 and Fonseca Drive to reports of people in the canal. EPFD assisted Border Patrol by rescuing three people from the canal. One of those patients was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second call came in around 12:55 a.m. in the same area near Loop 375 and Fonseca Drive to additional reports of people in the canal. EPFD was able to rescue two more people from the canal in the second call. No injuries were reported in the second rescue.