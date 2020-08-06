5 new COVID deaths, 169 new cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five new coronavirus-related deaths and 169 new COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday by the El Paso Department of Health. The death toll is now 285.

All of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

3 males in their 70s

1 male in his 80s

1 female in her 80s.

There are 248 patients in the hospital, 89 in the ICU and 35 on ventilators, according to a city release.

Currently, there are 15,596 cases in El Paso, with 3,745 cases being listed as active. The city is also reporting 11,566 patients as having recovered from the virus.

