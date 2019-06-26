$5 million allocated for ‘active-learning furniture’ in EPISD classrooms

A furniture showcase on Wednesday gave 55 principals the opportunity to see the furniture in person.

EPISD allocated $5 million for classroom furniture updates throughout the district.

A furniture showcase on Wednesday gave principals from 55 different schools the opportunity to see the furniture they’ve been seeing in a catalog, in person.

It’s called active-learning furniture meant to upgrade the classroom environment to be more flexible.

From stools that wobble, to charging stations for high tech devices, and desks that can easily be rearranged.

It’s up to each principal to decide what works best for their classrooms.

“Some of them brought their teachers, some of them brought their students so they can test it out and look what are the different options. What’s conducive to learning? What is going to make more inviting learning environment for students,” said EPISD Spokesperson Melissa Martinez.

All are campuses who are getting a portion of the $5 million were not part of Bond 2016. The district said campuses that were part of a bond project already got the chance to choose active-learning furniture.

The district told KTSM some of the schools will start seeing the furniture in their classrooms at the beginning of the upcoming school year.