5 El Paso hospitals to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Texas’ allocation plan for 1st week shows

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has submitted the first week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to officials, the first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The initial plan shows that COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across Texas as early as the week of Dec. 14.

The date could change because the allocation plan is dependent on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States, according to officials.

The chart below shows which hospitals in El Paso will receive the COVID-19 vaccine and how many vaccines they will receive.

An important note, the CDC has not yet approved the plan, and the plan could be updated based on CDC feedback.

Officials also said that the plan could be updated when they learn more about the availability of the vaccine and its development.

For a full look at the plan click here.