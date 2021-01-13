5 charged in San Elizario kidnapping

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) — Five people are facing charges associated with an alleged kidnapping in San Elizario earlier this month.

It happened on January 7, 2021, when El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a convenience store in San Elizario, where a woman reported her brother was abducted at gunpoint from the store.

Deputies located the residents where the victim was being held and identified several suspects involved in the kidnapping. The Major Crimes Scene Unit responded to the location and also identified a second kidnapping victim.

As a result of the investigation, five people were arrested and charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Kidnapping. Their bonds totaled $200,000 each.

  • Sergio Rivera, 24
  • Manuel Luna, 22
  • Luis Carrillo, 41
  • Rodolfo Vasquez, 29
  • Kim Balderrama, 26
