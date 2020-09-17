479 total virus-related deaths in El Paso; 99 additional cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports five new virus-related deaths Thursday morning.

According to a release, the five victims had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 2 females in their 80s

The death toll in El Paso is now 479.;

Today, the Department of Health also reports 99 additional virus cases along with 14 delayed cases. So far El Paso County has had 22,078 positive COVID-19 cases and 18,679 recoveries.

There are currently 2,801 known active cases in the borderland with 121 patients hospitalized, 46 in the ICU, and 26 on ventilators.

