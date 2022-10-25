EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation announced it will be providing free athletic shoes to 479 Sageland Elementary School students as part of the annual “B STRONG” shoe giveaway.

The giveaway began in 2008 and has thus far provided new, name brand athletic footwear to more than 8,000 students across the Borderland to inspire them to pursue physical fitness.

The event started as a way to honor the memory of 14-year-old Braden Aboud, who died tragically in a skiing accident in 2007.

Ever since then, the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation has made it their mission to show the community the same compassion Braden showed his classmates by making sure students have shoes, blankets, backpacks, and much more.

“The inspiration for the shoe giveaway came from Braden. He felt kids at his school and

many other kids did not have the proper shoes for playing sports,” said Cindi Aboud,

Braden’s mother and the Foundation’s director. “By recognizing the disparity in kids’ shoes, he gave us the idea to give every child at each campus a pair of new athletic shoes so they could compete at the best of their ability and to keep everyone on the same playing field.”

Schools are selected each year in part through demonstrations of good sportsmanship and character as part of the “Earn It” program.

Sageland students are set to receive their shoes on Thursday, Oct. 27.

This year’s event was made possible thanks to sponsorships provided by Albertsons and the McKee Foundation.