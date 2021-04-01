41 Sun Metro employees file grievance over sick leave change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of Sun Metro employees filed a grievance against a city administrator over a change in sick leave policy citing the financial burden it causes for workers.

The city’s website shows 41 technicians filed a grievance against Sun Metro managing director Ellen Smyth. The issue was taken up by the Civil Service Commission in February.

A new sick leave policy requires workers to provide a doctor’s note for every sick day taken. Originally, Sun Metro employees were asked to provide a note if they took three consecutive days off.

“There are certain individuals that cannot afford the insurance and pay out of pocket,” the grievance letter signed by the employees say. “The other reason is you just can’t go see a doctor on a walk-in basis so you miss more time at work.”

KTSM 9 news has reached out to the city and Sun Metro managing director Ellen Smyth for comment.

Grievances between personnel and city administration are handled through the Civil Service Commission. And, Sun Metro employees are still calling on the commission to act on their complaint.

The commission made no action on the issue during a February meeting.

Danny Martinez, a Sun Metro employee of 30 years, said employees are calling on the commission to intervene on the policy change. The commission should rule to revert the sick leave policy back to its original requirements, he added.

“It’s their job to take action,” he said.

He said Smyth released a video in March updating employees about the agency but also acknowledged the grievance. She claimed to have a list of 100 employees that signed the letter and her comments caused concern for those who signed it, he added.

“Why bring that up?” he said. “Her intent is my worry. We feel threatened.”

The video prompted a letter from the local American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees union to Smyth asking her to clarify the comments.

City documents show the change began on September 8 and employees were notified a week in advance. A letter from Smyth says the same policy has been utilized in the Environmental Services Department for over 10 years.

Smyth, who is also the director of Environmental Services, took over the director position at Sun Metro last April.

Employees argue the pandemic has made going to a doctor’s office for a checkup more difficult and that the policy does not help the work environment. Also, employees claim they’re being punished because others had abused the policy in the past.

Martinez says workers who put time in on the weekend would have a much more difficult time getting a medical note if they become ill because doctors’ offices are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Smyth’s letter to the employees claims the city legal department found any period of sick leave requested can be approved or denied while also requiring a doctor’s note during a review in 2013.

Documents filed under the grievance also show Smyth has met with representatives of the group to discuss the change. But it is clear there is a difference in opinion over the policy.