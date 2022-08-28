EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A $40,000 grant from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation was donated to the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Program in order to help improve mental health in children within rural areas.

The grant will support telemedicine-based mental health services provided by Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso which is the clinical arm of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The grant will also be able to give children within rural areas improved access to long-term mental health through the use of this telemedicine service.

“Children have experienced unique, adverse circumstances in the past several years, and many children are struggling to understand, readjust and cope with the worry of these threats.” Nancy P. Ramirez, Psy.D., a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Department of Psychiatry instructor.

It is said that rural communities tend to have less availability regarding mental health services. When those services are available, other barriers such as lack of transportation or financial conflicts prevent patients from accessing those specific services.

“This creates a cycle in which children who need more support are less likely to receive it, causing more problems and mental health issues throughout their lifespan,” Dr. Ramirez said.

