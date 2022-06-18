EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- A little boy from Dallas looks to his hometown of El Paso for a Hispanic marrow donor.

On Saturday, El Pasoans came together to try and get a donor for Dak. To test is easy, all you have to do is swab your cheeks, from there the test will be sent off and if you are a donor you will then be contacted.

According to DKMS, the international bone marrow donor center, there around 15,000 people in the United States who are looking for donors.

The donor pool is primarily white leaving the Hispanic donors at only 2%.

DKMS says it can take up to a month before results to come back.

“Tomorrow is his birthday so we wanna give him the happiest birthday ever by telling him hey we ran out of the 280 swabs, you know were excited to get this going for you dak,” Said Yvonne Lopez, Dak’s cousin.

The drive for Dak took place at the El Paso County Coliseum, with volunteers from local high schools helping test El Pasoans.

Those who weren’t able to make it out can still sign up to get swabbed at www.dkms.org/dak.

